The Network of Black Leaders and Executives (NOBLE) Employee Resource Group at The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) are celebrating Black History Month through a futuristic lens theme: “The Future of Black…”

This year, the NOBLE Employee Resource Group, led by Global Chair Tiffani Davis, in partnership with ELC, is taking a futuristic voyage into Black history through an exploration of Afrofuturism.

Afrofuturism is about expanding the borders of possibilities for the Black community, and how our lives are enhanced through technology.

Meant to inspire pride and be the launching pad for ideas and innovations that have real-world impact, NOBLE says Afrofuturism is the counter-narrative to centuries of untruths that the cultural nuances of the Black experience are not valuable, unless they are reframed or adapted.

NOBLE is honoring Black History Month with an exploration of what’s next for the Black community and where the “Future of Black…” will lead, focusing not on Black pain but instead on Black excellence, Black representation, Black evolution, and Black innovation.

There will also be engaging panel discussions, demonstrations, and masterclasses with industry leaders on advocacy for Black consumers, the advancement of technology that drives Black storytelling, and the increasing representation throughout creative processes.

Estée Lauder is creating a solid foundation for Afrofuturism

‘The Future of Love Drag Show’ is a showcase event hosted by NOBLE Travel Retail and wELCome, ELC’s LGBTQIA+ ERG, featuring creative expressions of the Future of Love through the themes of love beyond boundaries, love without preconceptions and judgments, love without outdated myths, and love that can be experienced.

‘The Future of Supplier Diversity’ will be a fireside chat featuring Corey Reese, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Bumble and bumble, and senior leaders in ELC’s procurement organization on the company’s commitment to supplier diversity and how minority-owned businesses can gain access to opportunities within ELC.

‘The Future of Black Beauty’ presented by Estée Lauder is an interactive panel discussion that features conversations that explore the future of Black beauty, media, storytelling, and representation throughout the industry.

This capstone event is an immersive experience that will include the opportunity to #BuyBlack from emerging Black creatives in fashion and art through a marketplace sponsored by M·A·C.

‘The Future of Makeup Artistry’ presented by M·A·C is a demonstration and discussion on the future of makeup artistry trends through the lens of Afrofuturism.

‘The Future of Black Hair’ presented by Bumble and bumble: A live hair show and discussion featuring the brand’s artists speaking to the evolution of Black hair concerns and daily care both every day and backstage at fashion shows.

NOBLE hopes to inspire conversations about culture, experiences, and aspirations. In February 2022, they also held events ‘The Evolution of Black Hair’, ‘Traveling While Black’, ‘Black Creativity’, ‘Corporate Activism: Fostering Inclusivity Beyond Shade Range’ and ‘A Call to Action: Breast Cancer Awareness in the Black Community.’

NOBLE states the Afrofuturism movement has stretched well beyond technology into every aspect of daily life, enabling the community to access information, explore the world, connect with ancestors, and advance in solidarity.