Bronny James has entered the top-10 in the latest ESPN 2024 NBA mock draft.

The Sierra Canyon senior has been in the national spotlight since birth as the junior of arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, LeBron James. On Wednesday, the latest NBA mock draft for his class put him in the top-10, his highest ranking yet.

“Bronny James is now a projected top-10 pick thanks to the significant jump he’s made at Sierra Canyon, developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his class while making strides with his shooting and playmaking,” ESPN’s mock draft creator Jonathan Givony said.

The comparisons and expectations to his father have surrounded Bronny his entire career and will only grow now that LeBron James has become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. But the high school senior looks to continue the legacy that his father has created.

Bronny James projected to be a top NBA contender

After signing a NIL endorsement deal with Nike and Beats By Dre last year, Bronny James looked poised to take the reins from his father.

“Getting a chance to team up with [Nike and Beats By Dre] and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me,” he said.

Under current NBA rules, Bronny would have to spend one year outside of high school before he could be drafted into the NBA. But league commissioner Adam Silver has said in the past that his goal is to eliminate the one-and-done rule in the NBA.

LeBron has voiced his desire to play with his eldest son in the NBA, saying during All-Star weekend last year that “my last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

If things continue the way they’re headed, LeBron won’t be the only top NBA pick in the family.