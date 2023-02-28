Listen to this article here

KeKe Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, are officially parents. The two welcomed their little boy, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, into the world on February 25.

The couple shared a series of posts showing off their first child. The Nope actress began the caption with, “Hey Son!!!!”

The first image in the slide show is the couple appearing just as you would expect new parents to look. Palmer states that their bundle of joy had “arrived just 48 hours ago”.

She revealed Jackson made her playlists throughout their relationship with a sweet clip of her singing “Someone” by El Debarge. Which she noted was her favorite. “We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! ?”

The 29-year-old then shares footage of her small family in the hospital, including that the baby loves reality star, Rolling Ray.

After claiming she’s “not hiding the world from her son, but hiding her son from the world,” the new mom reveals a picture of her new addition.

“Born during Black History Month, with a name to match.” LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Pregnancy Announcement

Palmer announced her pregnancy on December 3, during her monologue as a guest host on Saturday Night Live.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight—I am!” she said before unbuttoning her coat to show off her bare bump. “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.”

She continued right before revealing her glowing baby bump. “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

YouTube Courtesy of SNL

Palmer and Jackson had done a great job of keeping their relationship under wraps. The fitness instructor is the brother of Sarunas Jackson, best known for his role on the HBO hit series, Insecure. He is also an aspiring actor with his own YouTube channel.

According to Us Magazine, Palmer and Jackson met at Diddy’s Memorial Day party in 2021, and they’ve largely kept their relationship private.

However, they made things “Instagram official” back in August 2021.