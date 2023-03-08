Listen to this article here

In a new podcast, Michelle Obama says she broke down after leaving then-President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The former first lady described the emotions of leaving their family’s home after eight years and how the resentment over Trump taking office overwhelmed and enveloped her.

“When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that’s how much we were holding it together for eight years,” Obama said, referring to her final trip aboard the presidential airplane.

Though the podcast interview will offer new insights into Obama’s life, “light,” and legacy, her thoughts about Donald Trump have long been clear to anyone listening.

Her new revelations came in a clip of her “The Light Podcast,” which launched on Audible Tuesday.

The podcast audio comes from the former first lady’s recent book tour for her third book, “The Light We Carry,” which reflects on how she’s dealt with relationships, self-doubt and anxiety during uncertain times.

“After the inauguration – and we know whose inauguration we were at – that day was so emotional on so many different reasons. We were leaving the home we had been in for eight years, the only home our kids really knew,” Obama shared. “They remembered Chicago but they had spent more time in the White House than anywhere. So we were saying goodbye to the staff and all the people who helped to raise them.”

Watching the 45th president being sworn in up close and personal, Obama confirmed she wasn’t in a “good mood” but “had to hold it together.”

“There were tears, there was that emotion. But then to sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display – there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage, there was no reflection of the broader sense of America,” Obama said.

In the years since leaving the White House, the former first lady has revealed other tidbits about her mood that day in January 2017, including that she “stopped even trying to smile” during Trump’s inauguration.

CNN reports she also took a jab at Trump’s inauguration crowd size, a long-running point of contention which the 45th president has falsely claimed the turnout was the largest ever.

“You take your last flight off, flying over the Capitol, where there weren’t that many people there. We saw it,” she said, which gained laughs from the live audience.

I am excited to share that The Light Podcast from @HGMedia comes out tomorrow on @Audible_com!



I’ll be joined by some of my closest friends to talk about overcoming fear, building strong relationships, kindling the light within ourselves, and so much more. pic.twitter.com/hxFsFOa34T — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 7, 2023

Promoting the podcast on Twitter Monday, Obama said that she hopes it inspires others to “share your own light.”

Though the Obama’s held their tongues during the majority of Trump’s presidency, Barack and Michelle Obama have felt more comfortable speaking their truths about a man who maintains a conflicting relationship with truth itself.