The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education has a new representative for District 2. Diamond Marshall, a former teacher and current field organizer with the Terence Crutcher Foundation, was appointed by a 4-2 vote Monday night.

Board members Woolley, Croisant, Lamkin and Griffin voted to confirm Diamond Marshall. Board Members Jennettie Marshall and E’Lena Ashley voted against confirmation.

After being the only candidate to receive a majority vote from the board, Marshall was immediately sworn in. At 24, Diamond Marshall is one of the youngest people ever to serve as a board representative.

Roughly two months passed between former board member Judith Barba Perez resigning and Marshall being chosen as her replacement. Marshall will serve for at least eleven months, until a special election can be held in February 2024.

Prior to the board vote, numerous individuals spoke in favor of appointing Marshall.

Community member Andrea Pemberton urged the board to appoint a new representative, cautioning that forcing a special election would “cost taxpayer dollars” and leave families without representation for several more months.

“This is not a game,” said teacher Ana Barros in an emotional appeal for representation. “It’s not a game to those of us who are actually living in the real world.”

“Our students cannot wait another day for adults to get their sh*t together,” Barros told the Board.

Diamond Marshall also had the opportunity to speak to the board members. As an Afro-Latina, she highlighted the importance of appointing a school board representative who has shared experiences to the community she serves.

“We are a diverse, resilient community,” board member Diamond Marshall said. “And we deserve representation.”

Marshall chose to abstain from the votes that came following her swearing in. She stated “I want to ensure I have all of the information necessary before I vote.”