Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. — Reverend Joey Crutcher was honored at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Monday as the state’s Veteran of the Week.

Crutcher, a well-known member of the Tulsa community, received the honor from State Representative Monroe Nichols.

Nichols said the moment celebrates Rev. Crutcher’s “unwavering commitment to our country.” His service, Nichols said, “stands as a testament to the strength of American veterans.”

Joey Crutcher is the father of Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, a Tulsa community advocate who, alongside her father, relentlessly pushes for justice in the city.

Joey along with his late-wife Leanna and daughter Tiffany, co-founded the Terence Crutcher Foundation after the 2016 officer-involved killing of Joey’s son Terence.

The veteran, who fought in the wars in Korea and Vietnam, now fights to preserve freedom for people across Tulsa.

According to FOX 23 News, Crutcher volunteered for his tour of duty in Vietnam, fighting courageously in the Tet Offensive. Throughout his service, Crutcher received the National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Service Star, Sharpshooter Rifleman Badge and other high accolades.

Praise for veteran’s lifetime of service on display at the Capitol

In a statement to the Black Wall Street Times, Dr. Tiffany Crutcher praised her father’s selflessness.

“I’ve never known a time where my dad didn’t give his best and put people first,” she said. “This honor is living proof of his gift of service to his country and community.”

At the ceremony on Monday, the reverend stood at the front of the chamber, saluting during the Pledge of Allegiance. In addition to receiving an official proclamation from the state, Nichols presented him with an American flag.

According to estimates, more than 250,000 veterans reside in Oklahoma. His selection as one of those 250,000 to receive this high honor from the state underscores the significance of Rev. Crutcher’s lifetime of service to the nation.