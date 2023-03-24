Listen to this article here

Donald Trump has continued to incite violence towards Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Truth Social as a criminal indictment looms.

As a criminal indictment from a special grand jury appears all but imminent, Donald Trump has continued to stoke the fire and incite violence towards Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Within the last 24 hours, Trump has posted an article link with an image of him holding a baseball bat looking towards Alvin Bragg while claiming that “potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our country.”

(Via Donald Trump on Truth Social)

Trump’s rhetoric has pushed some House GOP lawmakers to pressure DA Bragg into turning over information about the investigation.

On Thursday, Bragg sent a scathing response to GOP members saying he will not be pressured by any “federal interference” claiming their request was “an unprecedented inquiry into a pending local prosecution.”

Addressed to Trump-loyalist Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Bryan Steil (R-Wisc.), and James Comer (R-Tenn.) the five-page letter responds to the GOP-led committees’ requests for information about the investigation.

“As articulated below, the District Attorney is obligated by the federal and state constitutions to protect the independence of state law enforcement functions from federal interference,” Bragg’s general counsel Leslie Dubeck wrote.

“The Letter only came after the former President created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene,” Dubeck added.

Trump’s claim that he was going to be arrested Tuesday caused Manhattan law enforcement to set up barricades outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

?#BREAKING: Steel barricades are being unloaded outside Manhattan criminal courthouse

??#Manhattan | #Newyork



Numerous Metal Barricades Arrive Outside The Manhattan Criminal Courthouse In New York City, Ahead Of A Possible Indictment Of Former President Trump This Week. With… pic.twitter.com/a2m2i5mIpk — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 20, 2023

Criminal Charges For Trump Possible

Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg offered Donald Trump the opportunity to testify last week before the special New York grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the potential case of hush money payments made on his behalf during the 2016 presidential campaign.

According to a New York Times report, the testimony opportunity given to Trump by Bragg almost always indicates an indictment is close. “It would be unusual for the district attorney’s office to notify a potential defendant without ultimately seeking charges against him” the report says.

If charged by a grand jury, Bragg would be pursuing an unprecedented prosecution of a former U.S. president.

However, this is not the only investigation Trump and his family face in New York.

New York’s Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating Trump and the Trump Organization for potentially misleading lenders, insurers, and tax authorities by providing them false financial statements.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that the family must testify in front of a grand jury last February, where they pleaded the fifth.

Judge Engoron also ordered Trump to be sanctioned $10,000 per day for failing to comply with a December 2021 subpoena as part of the state’s investigation into the Trump Organization.