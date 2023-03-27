Listen to this article here

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday morning by the NYPD for assault in an alleged domestic violence incident.

New York police responded to a 911 call around 11 a.m. Saturday morning for an alleged domestic violence incident. A 30-year-old woman told police that she had been assaulted and Majors was taken into custody on suspicion of strangulation, assault, and harassment, the NYPD said.

The Creed III actor has denied all allegations through his attorney Priya Chaudhry, saying he is “completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent…We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Chaudhry said in a statement Sunday.

Majors’ attorney claims that the 30-year-old woman “was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday.”

The woman was taken to a local hospital and treated, according to police.

According to Chaudhry, video evidence of the incident, which reportedly occurred within an Uber, and testimony from witnesses will prove the actor’s innocence. Chaudhry also claims that the woman took back her accusation of assault in a written statement.

Advertisers Pulling Jonathan Majors Ads Amid Domestic Violence Accusations

The U.S. Army has pulled multiple advertisements that contained Majors’ voice as the narrator, the group said Sunday.

In a statement Sunday, the Army’s Enterprise Marketing Office said that the Army was aware of Majors’ arrest and was “deeply concerned by the allegations.” It added that while Majors “is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

Majors has yet to personally speak on the issues, but as information becomes available this story will be updated.

“He’s done nothing wrong,” Majors’ representative told TMZ. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”