Maliiq Powell, a senior at Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is striving to represent the state at the Business Professionals of America’s National Leadership Conference next month. After winning first place in the Interview Skills category at the recent state competition, Maliiq qualified to attend the national event in California.

At first, Maliiq wasn’t sure he would be able to attend since the travel costs were out of reach. However, as word spread about Maliiq’s efforts to turn this dream into a reality, support began coming in.

In the last few days, his GoFundMe page has already raised more than $1,100. And, while he still has ground to cover to reach his $2,500 goal by Thursday’s deadline, he’s optimistic.

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Maliiq said. “It would mean a lot for me to be able to go to this conference, compete and have the chance to place. I really want to show my personality and be able to win the title for Union High School.”

Tulsa community pitches in

Maliiq, a beloved student at Union who is passionate about business, says this conference could open doors for him.

“This opportunity can help me advance in my efforts to work in the Communications profession in the future,” Maliiq wrote. “Competing and demonstrating my unique personality through this professional experience would be an honor to me.”

BPA’s National Leadership Conference is scheduled for April 26th – April 30th in Anaheim, California. On it’s website, the organization says it strives to “empower student leaders to discover their passion and change the world”.

For Maliiq, the chance to represent his school, Tulsa and his home state at a national conference is a powerful opportunity. It’s a chance to continue on his own journey to help change the world.

To learn more or to contribute to Maliiq’s travel funding, click here.