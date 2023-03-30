Listen to this article here

Jonathan Majors’ lawyer shared texts with TMZ from the alleged victim of assault where she admitted fault in the incident that got Majors arrested.

Jonathan Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told TMZ that she has text messages from the alleged victim of assault that got Majors arrested last weekend by the NYPD.

Majors was arrested last Saturday for misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment by the NYPD around 11 a.m. after a 911 call was made.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent…We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Chaudhry said in a statement Sunday.

It appears that part of that evidence turned over to authorities was text messages allegedly sent from the victim to Majors hours after his arrest.

In the texts Chaudhry claims the woman sent, she says how angry she was Jonathan had been handcuffed … and she adds, “Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.”

Chaudhry told TMZ that the text messages have been turned over to law enforcement.

Advertisers Pulling Jonathan Majors Ads Amid Domestic Violence Accusations

The U.S. Army has pulled multiple advertisements that contained Majors’ voice as the narrator, the group said Sunday.

In a statement Sunday, the Army’s Enterprise Marketing Office said that the Army was aware of Majors’ arrest and was “deeply concerned by the allegations.” It added that while Majors “is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

Majors has yet to personally speak on the issues, but as information becomes available this story will be updated.