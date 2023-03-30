Listen to this article here

X-Files creator Chris Carter revealed the series is set to return under the new creative genius of Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

During an appearance with On The Coast with Gloria Macarenko in celebration of the sci-fi series’ 30th anniversary, Carter stated, “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount ‘The X-Files’ with a diverse cast. So he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory.”

Ryan Coogler to continue making TV and movie magic in 2023

Coogler is currently under a five-year overall deal with Walt Disney Television through his multi-media company, Proximity Media established in 2021.

Expanding the world of Wakanda through animated series, the Oakland native is set to produce television shows for other divisions of the Disney empire, according to VIBE.

The reboot is still in early stages and does not have a confirmed network home. According to Variety, more than likely, though, it would air on Hulu rather than “The X-Files’” original network home, Fox, as Fox and 20th TV are no longer part of the same company following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Coogler is best known for writing and directing the two “Black Panther” films for Marvel as well as for his work on the three “Creed” films with Michael B. Jordan. Coogler also wrote and directed the critically-acclaimed feature “Fruitvale Station,” which also starred Jordan. As a producer, his credits include “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”