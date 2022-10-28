fbpx
Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” is in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Musician and entrepreneur Rihanna attends an event for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles on on Aug. 28, 2021. The lingerie fashion show, “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3," will premiere Friday on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
After six years since her last solo single, Rihanna has made a return to music with “Life Me Up,” from the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The song, written by Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Goransson, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, is a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman who passed away in 2020 following a private battle with colon cancer.

The song plays like an angelic ballad with the lyrics “lift me up, hold me down, keep me close, safe and sound,” repeated throughout the track.

 

“Rihanna was at the top of the list,” director Ryan Coogler said when discussions were taking place on which artists would be able to “work with the film’s thematics.”

 

With all of the different ventures the 34-year-old billionaire is involved in, such as becoming the next NFL’s Super Bowl halftime performer, running her beauty brand Fenty, and recently having her first child, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler knew that it would be a tough ask to get Rihanna on the soundtrack, especially since it’s been over five years since she last released music.

 

“We knew she was at a point in her life where she was focused on different things,” Coogler said. “So we were holding on to hope that maybe it could work out, and boy did it.”

Rihanna was present at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever world premiere in Hollywood this week, one of the biggest events of the year.

 

“It’s big for me as well,” the nine-time Grammy award winner said. “I’m honored to be a part of this.”

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

