Listen to this article here

Authorities announced Thursday that arrests had been made in the assault and robbery of popular rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine earlier this month at a Palm Beach County LA Fitness, CBS Miami reported.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office identified those arrested as Rafael Medina Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, had to be hospitalized after the beating that took place inside the facility’s steam room, according to video posted on social media and police.

The sheriff’s office said Hernandez was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was without security during the altercation

Lazzaro told TMZ that the rapper, who did not have personal security with him, tried to fight back during the attack but was overpowered and outnumbered.

According to CBS News, Hernandez was released early from federal prison after he cooperated with law enforcement officials during an effort to prosecute fellow gang members.

Hernandez suffered facial cuts during the assault, his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told news outlets.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement that the assault occurred at the LA Fitness in Lake Worth.

Video posted to several social media sites showed Hernandez on the floor of the gym bathroom as at least two men kicked him and grabbed him by the hair.