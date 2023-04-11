Listen to this article here

Mark Taylor, a football trainer based in Georgia, recently went live in racist remarks about the city of Atlanta which garnered viral attention on social media.

According to Sportskeeda, the videos featured Mark saying that he had not seen a single white person in Atlanta. The trainer kept on ranting about how almost everyone in the city was Black.

Georgia high school coach Mark Taylor says that he wants to h@ng a black woman. He then calls her the N word and says that Atlanta is full of black people. He then says that he will throw a black prostitute out of the window pic.twitter.com/HJvv7vESlq — slatttt (@BigMeech199) April 11, 2023

Three videos of Mark, the owner of Speed Edge Sports in Macon, Georgia, were uploaded on social media. In one of them, joked about hiring someone to hunt down and hang Black people in Atlanta.

Mark Taylor stalked women, now Black cities

As per Macon Telegraph, Mark Taylor was found guilty of stalking a woman in 2007. He was sentenced to probation in 2009. Furthermore, Mark was convicted of making harassing phone calls to his ex-wife, who filed a domestic violence case against him.

Just a snippet of the racism shown by so called Coach Mark Taylor @CoachTDawgs16 I am so sorry if your child was taught by this racist man. What a disgrace to our community in Middle Georgia. pic.twitter.com/I3ygjBhyQb — Donna Culverhouse (@DonnaCLopez) April 10, 2023

In one of the videos, he appeared to be driving along downtown Atlanta while on his way to the Omni Hotel next to CNN’s headquarters.

Mark Taylor made a comment on how Atlanta has changed over the years. He complained, “I ain’t seen a White person in sight. Homeless ones on the street. Every restaurant looking in here is Black. Every car beside them is Black. They can have Atlanta.”

Mark mentioned someone named “Ro” in his video and explained to that person that Atlanta used to be a place for fun. However, he stated that now that the city is full of African-American liberal-leaning individuals, he does not wish to visit frequently.

The last video, which Mark filmed from his hotel room, seemed harmless at first with him bragging about the UGA 2021 national championship jacket worth $129. However, the note of the clip quickly turned sour and bigoted with another racist statement, where Mark talked about Atlanta being a “n***er town.”

White coaches have a long history of taking the hoods off

Three years ago, Pat Chambers resigned at Penn State after one of his former players revealed the coach said he wanted to “loosen the noose that’s around your neck” when talking to the player about helping him reduce stress.

During the 2020-21 season, Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized for telling his team after a loss to “stay on the plantation” as a way to reminding them to stick together. McDermott was suspended for one game.

GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who spent decades as a college coach, both at the University of Mississippi and Auburn, once said, “They want reparations,” he said, screaming, “because they think the people that do the crime are owed that! Bullsh–! They are not owed that.”

UT-Chattanooga fired an assistant coach for an insulting and racist tweet about Stacey Abrams after her run for governor of Georgia.

Former TCU football coach Gary Patterson used the N-word with his players. He’s now an assistant coach at the University of Texas.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has had numerous issues with race and University of Iowa football players sued the school for racial discrimination.

Mark Taylor has trained numerous Black high school and college athletes throughout his career.