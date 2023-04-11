Listen to this article here

Patti LaBelle, the Godmother of Soul, will grace the City of Tulsa with her presence this summer. She’s set to perform at River Spirit Casino Resort in west Tulsa on June 15 at 8 p.m.

Her decades-long career famously morphs soul, rock and funk into an undeniably electric sound, Patti LaBelle’s iconic sound birthed hits such as, “If Only You Knew,” “On My Own,” and “New Attitude.”

Tickets for the show go on sale starting on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m., according to River Spirit Casino.

Beginning her career in 1959 as part of the Motown girl group, the Ordettes, the group later changed its name to the BlueBelles, according to Biography.com. It would be over two decades later, in 1983, when LaBelle opened her solo artist wings and began to soar with the hit album, “I’m In Love Again.”

The making of Patti LaBelle

According to biography, after the group BlueBelles failed to maintain their early success, they were dropped from their label in 1970. Patti LaBelle then turned to her promoter Vicki Wickham for help. Wickham changed the group’s name to LaBelle and altered their wardrobe to fit the glam rock era. The group rebounded with a No. 1 hit in 1974, but the group eventually split in 1977.

Patti’s self-titled debut solo album became a major hit that same year. She’s gone on to earn two Grammy Awards, roles in major films, has written several books and earns revenue from her popular sweet potato pie and frozen soul food lines.

Patti LaBelle has been inducted to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Apollo Legends Hall of Fame. Today, she’s considered the greatest vocalist in a generation.

“All I can tell you really is if you get to the point where someone is telling you that you are not great or not good enough, just follow your heart and don’t let anybody crush your dream,” LaBelle once said.