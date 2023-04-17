Listen to this article here

Rep. George Santos reimbursed donors for more donations than he received in the first three months of 2023, according to his latest financial disclosure.

CBS News reports the embattled New York Republican raked in $5,333 in from January 1-March 31, while he returned $8,353 in individual donations.

Santos had just $25,000 cash on hand at the end of the quarter. That figure came despite having made not a single reported campaign expense during the quarter — a figure that raises questions as to how and whether he has done the basic bookkeeping and paperwork that campaign’s are legally required to do.

George Santos’ largest political contribution has been $245

According to Politico, only one person gave enough to Santos to require that their name be listed on his FEC form. That individual, Sacha Basin, gave $245.95.

There was no clear online history for an individual with that name nor is there a record of them previously giving more than $200 to any candidate in the FEC database.

Making matters worse for Santos: his campaign reported having $715,000 in debts and obligations that it owed. All of those were owed to Santos himself.

Santos filed paperwork to run for reelection in 2024, but has not made an official announcement yet. Earlier this month, Republican Kellen Curry, an Afghanistan war veteran and former JP Morgan Vice President, announced he is running for the GOP nomination in New York’s 3rd District.

Santos is facing multiple federal and local investigations into his background and conduct.

Despite massive unpopularity, Santos remains adamant he will not resign

The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into “whether Representative George Santos may have: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”

CBS News reports the FBI is also investigating Santos alleged role in purporting to raise funds for a veteran’s dying dog, according to a representative for the veteran. Additionally, Santos faces federal and local investigations into his handling of campaign finances and disclosures.

Some House Republicans and prominent Republicans in Santos’ Long Island district have publicly called for him to resign, although he continues to rebuff those calls.

Despite Santos’ surprise victory in November, voters in the Long Island district went solidly for President Joe Biden in 2020. A January poll from Newsday/Siena College found that 78% of his constituents want him to resign.