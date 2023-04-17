Listen to this article here

Jalen Hurts’ new 5-year/$255 million contract extension with $179M guaranteed makes Hurts the highest paid player in NFL history.

The average annual value of $51 million is the most in NFL history for the 24-year-old quarterback.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have agreed to a 5-year, $255M extension, making Hurts the HIGHEST-paid player in NFL HISTORY, per @RapSheet and @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/7fCgtmgDa8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 17, 2023

Hurts is coming off of a monster MVP candidate season where he threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in his second season as the full-time starter where he faced Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes. The duo became the first Black starting quarterbacks in NFL history facing off in the Super Bowl.

“I think it’s something that’s worthy of being noted, and it is history. It’s come a long way. I think it’s only been seven African-American quarterbacks to play in the Super Bowl, so to be the first for something is pretty cool,” Hurts told reporters during media week. “I know it will be a good one.”

Hurts’ contract extension also includes a no-trade clause, a first in Eagles history.

Hurts is represented by Nicole Lynn, an Oklahoma alumna who became the first Black woman to represent a top 3 pick in league history in 2019. Lynn was also the first Black woman to represent a player at the Super Bowl in 2023.

Recently Lynn was promoted to President of KLUTCH Sports Group’s Football Division after being hired by the LeBron James-backed group in 2021.

Hurts and Lynn are poised to be at the top of the league for a long time as neither show any signs of slowing down.