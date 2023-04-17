Listen to this article here

Golden State Warrior megafan and Bay Area hip-hop icon E-40 was escorted out of Saturday night’s playoff game between his hometown squad and the Sacramento Kings after a public incident of “racial bias,” according to the Vallejo, CA born emcee.

Video shows E-40, who was born Earl Stevens, talking to security at Golden 1 Center before leaving his courtside seats.

E40: “tell me when to go”



Security: “ok bet….that way sir…” pic.twitter.com/pMWr2QdKXF — Reverend good doctor JB Applesauce (@VictorySlap4700) April 16, 2023

E-40 says he was “subjected to disrespectful heckling”

According to ESPN, the rapper issued a statement telling his side of the events, explaining that after being “subjected to disrespectful heckling” throughout the game, in the fourth quarter he “turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner.”

A new angle of footage appears to show the woman that got E-40 kicked out of the Kings vs. Warriors playoffs game in Sacramento last night ? pic.twitter.com/Wa6mqoQpDn — OAKLAND STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) April 17, 2023

After that, E-40 said, “Kings security approached me, assumed I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena.”

Sources told Andscape’s Marc J. Spears that Golden 1 Center security believed E-40 stood excessively, blocking the view of fans behind him, and refused to comply with a warning after many complaints.

E-40 statement about Kings game: pic.twitter.com/Mxpu2OYaN4 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 16, 2023

There was an effort by Kings and Warriors security, the sources said, to escort him out without further distraction.

However, a source close to E-40 told Spears that a warning was never given by Golden 1 security for standing excessively.

E-40 has courtside seats at Golden State’s Chase Center next to the Warriors bench, and he even joined the team’s contingent when it visited the White House this year to celebrate winning last season’s NBA championship.

The Warriors trail the Kings 1-0 in the first-round series with Game 2 Monday night in Sacramento.

Warriors and NBA OG defend E-40

Once removed from his seat, he was followed by Warriors’ Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II into the arena tunnel.

After the game, Klay Thompson spoke of the kerfuffle, standing by E-40’s character amid the controversy just as ESPN analyst and NBA veteran Jalen Rose.

“Unfortunate, I love 40. He’s been our biggest supporter for years & I hope they right that ship… In my time knowing him he’s always been respectful & considerate of those around him so it was very weird to see & I hope it’s resolved.”



Klay on E-40 being ejected from Game 1 pic.twitter.com/aECdWmZzx4 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 17, 2023

Warriors guard Gary Payton II on the E-40 incident during last night’s game against the Kings:



“I didn't see what happened. But 40’s like an uncle to me, and I just wanted to make sure he was good.” pic.twitter.com/kuJDX25uOn — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) April 16, 2023

My brother @E40 should be receiving an apology. pic.twitter.com/qztCSG2HAl — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) April 16, 2023

In a statement, the Kings said they would look into Stevens’ claims. “The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made.”