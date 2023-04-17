Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. – Theatre North will present “N”, by playwright, David Alex, on April 23 and April 30 at 3 p.m., and April 28 and April 29 at 8 p.m. in the Liddy Doenges theatre at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on 110 E. 2nd St.

Playwright David Alex will be at the performances on April 28 and 29 for a talkback discussion.

Directed by Willie Minor, “N” tells the story of Mrs. Page, a politically conservative 70-year old African American widow, and her caregiver.

“Eddy, a young white liberal man is trying to get his big acting break. But when his acting break includes the N-word, what’s Eddy to do?” a press release for the production states.

According to a Facebook post from Theatre North Tulsa:

“N” takes audiences on a journey that grapples with the complexities of race and language in America. Set against the backdrop of a politically divided society, this play will make you question your own beliefs and perceptions. Join us for one of our four performances and witness the compelling performances of our talented cast. It is a play that will stay with you long after the curtain falls, and we cannot wait to share it with you.”

Theatre North, a collection of Black actors and playwrights, continues to impress audiences across the city as it works to bring more equitable representation to the local theatre scene. Previous productions include, “The Nacirema Society,” “The Green Book” and “The Face of Emmett Till.”

Tickets for the play are $20.00 for adults and $17.00 for senior citizens and students.

To purchase tickets, visit tulsapac.com or 918-596-7111.