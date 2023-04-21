Listen to this article here

Tennessee Rep. Scotty Campbell resigned Thursday after news of his sexual assault scandal with interns became public.

Tennessee Representative Scotty Campbell (R) submitted his letter of resignation to GOP leadership Thursday after News Channel 5 Investigates uncovered the scandal.

Campbell was part of the state GOP House leadership that pushed for the expulsion of the “Tennessee Three”. Campbell voted to expel Rep. Justin Jones, Rep. Justin Pearson, and Rep. Gloria Johnson earlier this month while he was engaging in inappropriate behavior behind closed doors.

A four-member ethics subcommittee found that Campbell violated the Tennessee General Assembly Policy on Workplace Discrimination

“Based upon the completed staff investigation, the Ethics Subcommittee finds that Representative Campbell violated the Policy,” the subcommittee’s letter to the Speaker of the House read.

When confronted by News Channel 5 Investigates, Campbell claimed that “I had consensual, adult conversations with two adults off property.”

The irony in a State Representative voting for the controversial expulsion of other members while they themselves engaged in behavior breaking workplace discrimination and harassment policy cannot go unnoticed.

ICYMI: This is the quickest resignation of a public official in my career. (More details in link below.) https://t.co/IHJkyWuYAR pic.twitter.com/JyUuv3MDDd — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) April 21, 2023

Two of the House members that were expelled, Rep. Jones and Rep. Pearson, were later reappointed by their respective city bodies and have vowed to push for gun reform legislation under their interim status.

Campbell was not removed from his leadership position nor from his committee assignments by GOP leadership once they were made aware of his policy violation.