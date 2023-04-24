Listen to this article here

Rapper Desiigner has been charged with indecent exposure for masturbating on a Delta flight after canceling his tour amidst mental health trouble.

After posting to social media last week that he would be taking time off from music and other obligations due to his mental health, new information has come out that has led to the rapper being charged with indecent exposure.

In his social media post, Desiigner said that he was “admitting [himself] in a facility to help,” and “canceling all shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me.”

Desiigner charged for allegedly masturbating on Delta flight

Desiigner referenced his “actions that happened on that plane,” that he was ashamed about but little was known to the public of what took place until now.

According to TMZ, they have obtained legal documents that show the rapper has been charged with indecent exposure for his actions on the Delta flight.

Desiigner allegedly masturbated in front of flight attendants while sitting first class on a Delta flight. According to an FBI investigation, he was taken to the back of the plane and monitored by friends until he spoke with authorities upon landing.

This incident comes while the rapper was touring in Thailand and Japan.

Desiigner said he would be admitting himself into a facility for help, however it is unclear what that timeframe now looks like as he is facing legal trouble.