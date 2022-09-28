Meg Thee Stallion Launches Website For Mental Health Resources

Listen to this article here

Megan Thee Stallion launched a website over the weekend full of mental health resources ranging from therapy directories to crisis hotlines.

The website, “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too,” has categories ranging from community helplines and mental health resources to therapy directories for Black mental wellness and LGBTQIA+ helplines.

“I’ve lost both of my parents. Now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’,” Megan told Taraji P. Henson on an episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji. “I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help and it’s okay to want to go get therapy.”

Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers. Real hot girl shit.https://t.co/dUAnYKW0mb pic.twitter.com/b8sSO9oiba — Shea Jordan Smith (@shea_jordan) September 25, 2022

In an interview with People after the passing of her mother, Megan said “my family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

Meg Thee Stallion uses platform to help others

“Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too” mainly focuses on serving BIPOC and those in the LGBTQIA+ community, communities that are often less likely to have access to resources around mental health.

The three-time Grammy award winning 27-year-old is a recent graduate from the HBCU Texas Southern University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in health administration.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” Megan said at the time. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”

One of the things Meg Thee Stallion said she plans to do with her degree is to open and operate an assisted-living facility.

“I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?’” she told People. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

To access Megan’s mental health directory, click here.