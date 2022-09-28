fbpx
Health

Meg Thee Stallion Launches Website For Mental Health Resources

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Megan Thee Stallion attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif. In an Instagram Live video Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion said for the first time that fellow rapper Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger when she was shot in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills more than a month earlier. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Megan Thee Stallion launched a website over the weekend full of mental health resources ranging from therapy directories to crisis hotlines.

The website, “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too,” has categories ranging from community helplines and mental health resources to therapy directories for Black mental wellness and LGBTQIA+ helplines.

 “I’ve lost both of my parents. Now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’,” Megan told Taraji P. Henson on an episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji. “I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help and it’s okay to want to go get therapy.”

 

In an interview with People after the passing of her mother, Megan said “my family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

Meg Thee Stallion uses platform to help others

“Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too” mainly focuses on serving BIPOC and those in the LGBTQIA+ community, communities that are often less likely to have access to resources around mental health.

The three-time Grammy award winning 27-year-old is a recent graduate from the HBCU Texas Southern University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in health administration.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” Megan said at the time. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”

 

One of the things Meg Thee Stallion said she plans to do with her degree is to open and operate an assisted-living facility.

“I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?’” she told People. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

To access Megan’s mental health directory, click here.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

