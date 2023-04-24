Listen to this article here

Tucker Carlson and Fox News have “agreed to part ways” effective immediately according to a news release from FOX News Media.

In a surprising news release Monday morning, FOX News Media confirmed that they have “agreed to part ways” with their top-viewed host Tucker Carlson.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the news release said.

Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News only one week after historic settlement

The bombshell news comes a week after Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation charges for a staggering $787.5 million.

Fox Corp shares drop nearly 5% after Tucker Carlson abruptly leaves Fox News — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 24, 2023

Carlson has made a career at Fox News using racist, xenophobic, and misogynistic rhetoric. Carlson was one of the leading voices claiming Dominion Voting Systems stole the 2020 election by rigging voting machines, a narrative that cost his employer nearly $1 billion.

In 2018, Carlson faced backlash for his comments on a segment about immigration, in which he said that immigrants make America “poorer and dirtier and more divided.”

In 2019, Carlson claimed on his show that White supremacy was a “hoax” and “not a real problem in America.”

In 2020, Carlson faced criticism for claiming that the Black Lives Matter movement was “definitely not about black lives” and that it was “a political power grab by the left.”

In the news release, FOX News Media said that Carlson’s last program was on April 21st. Not getting a final show to leave on his own terms leaves the impression that the split may not be as amicable as the news release implies.

This story is developing.