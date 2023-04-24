Listen to this article here

A video of N.C. Gov. candidate Mark Robinson has resurfaced where he tells Black people “it is you who owes” reparations.

Video of North Carolina Gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson has resurfaced where he spoke at the 2021 North Carolina Republican Party State Convention.

Speaking to the crowd, Robinson recalls a story surrounding reparations where he “made this particular liberal so angry,” with his thoughts on reparations.

WOW! This Black Republican candidate for Governor says it’s Black Americans that owe REPARATIONS to this country for our “freedom.” That’s a new take. pic.twitter.com/QMT4sNZPlz — Nikki Barnes (@NikkiBarnesFL) April 23, 2023

“I told him right to his face, ‘nobody owes you anything for slavery.”

“If you wanna tell the truth about it, it is you who owes. It is you who owes,’” said Robinson.

The conservative crowd seemed to be pretty confused with Robinson’s point as everyone remained silent.

Robinson, who is currently the Lieutenant Governor, went on to explain why he believes it is Black people who owe reparations instead of being given reparations.

“Why do you owe? Because somebody in those fields took stripes for you. Somebody had to walk through Jim Crow for you. Somebody fought wars and died for you. Somebody lived less than because they didn’t have what you have, and they did it for you,” Robinson explained.

As the nation is forced to face the wrongs of its past more and more thanks to community leaders, the reparations fight for Black people has been waged while being overlooked by the government for decades. Almost every other group of marginalized and oppressed people at the hands of the U.S. government has received some form of reparations, Black people are the only ones who have not.

Polls suggest Americans are increasingly supportive of reparations

In 2016, a Marist poll surveyed more than 1,200 adults nationwide and found that of those surveyed only 26% said they believe the government should pay the descendants of enslaved people.

Three years later in 2019, a Gallup poll asked a similar question and found that 29% of adults favored reparations.

A year after the summer 2020 Black Lives Matter protests following the murder of George Floyd, Pew Research also conducted a reparations poll and found that 30% of those surveyed supported some form of reparations.

Most recently, a poll released in December 2022 by Rasmussen found that 38% of likely voters favored some form of reparations for slavery.

As we can see the more we progress as a nation, the more people think reparations are owed to descendants of enslaved people.