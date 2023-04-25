Listen to this article here

It’s been several weeks since Jamie Foxx‘s daughter announced that the 55-year-old actor/singer had been hospitalized for an undisclosed “medical complication.”

And while no updates on his condition have been officially released since, one of Foxx’s friends, Nick Cannon, spoke to Entertainment Tonight over the weekend to provide an update.

Cannon says Jamie Foxx is “awake” and “much better”

While not offering any details about Foxx’s recovery, Cannon said the actor is “doing so much better,” teasing that he knows that because he’s about to “do something special for him, and doing him a favor.”

Cannon also didn’t tip his hat to what the favor will be, but he said it will be “out there soon.” Nick said he was initially reluctant to even say that much, but then he got Foxx’s blessing to share the news. “So it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”

Billboard reports after the news broke about Foxx’s complication, Cannon shared an image of the two writing, “Prayer Changes Things! Living Testament! Let’s all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet!! @iamjamiefoxx Gods power is working through you as we speak! Sickness, Low frequencies nor negativity have any authority over your life King!”

Last week CNN reported that Foxx remains in a Georgia hospital getting treatment for an as-yet-unnamed medical issue, an unnamed source with knowledge of the situation told the network; spokespeople for Foxx have not returned requests for updates on his condition.

D’jango to be Unchained once again

While Jamie Foxx is nothing short of a living legend for what he’s done on TV, cell phone and silver screens, he is still human. And more than that, he’s always been a Black man. This fact was not lost on him while promoting the 2012 Christmas blockbuster, D’jango Unchained.

He told Vibe magazine: ‘Cause as Black folks we’re always sensitive. As a Black person it’s always racial.’

‘I come into this place to do a photo shoot and they got Ritz crackers and cheese. ‘I’ll be like, ain’t this a b***h. Y’all didn’t know Black people was coming.’

In the same vein he explained that if he turned up to the photo shoot and there was fried chicken and watermelon, he would also be annoyed at the stereotype.

Jamie Foxx admitted that he feels that he must act and talk in a certain way around White people and in his day-to-day job as an actor.

He told the magazine: ‘But the minute I leave my house, I gotta put my other jacket on and say, ‘Hey, Thomas, Julian and Greg.’ And I gotta be a certain person.’

‘But when I get home my other homies are like how was your day? Well, I only had to be White for at least eight hours today, [or] I only had to be White for four hours.’

Though Jamie Foxx has been in uncomfortable White spaces and won a plethora of major awards including an Oscar and Grammy, after the African American Film Critics Association recognized him in January 2020, the limitless phenom called the honor just as special.