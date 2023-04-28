Listen to this article here

Dozens gathered at the King Center in Atlanta Thursday to see the unveiling of the Coretta Scott King Monument.

Friends and family assembled on what would have been the Civil Rights giant’s 96th birthday.

A monument honoring Coretta Scott King was unveiled in The King Center, just feet from where King and her husband Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are laid to rest.

“Today’s dedication of this monument is but a beginning. There is much more to come. When her legacy is fully revealed, we will know that because of her, because of mom, because of Coretta Scott King, the dream lives and the legacy continues,” daughter and King Center CEO Dr. Bernice King said.

Earlier this year a monument honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King was unveiled in Boston, but faced immediate backlash.

The 20-foot tall, 40-foot wide “The Embrace” statue was unveiled Friday, January 13, on Boston Common, where King gave a speech on April 23, 1965, to a crowd of 22,000.

Hulu Aims To Bridge Gender Gap In Public Art

The monument in Atlanta was presented by Hulu’s “Made by Her Monuments,” a series of monuments to bridge the gender gap in public art by honoring women of historical significance. After uncovering the shocking statistic that fewer than 8% of all statues in the U.S. are of women, Hulu launched its “The Shape of History” campaign.

Hulu commissioned three public monuments representing the contributions of historic female figures: Civil Rights leader and activist Coretta Scott King, journalist and conservationist Marjory Stoneman Douglas, and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Despite the tremendous contributions that women have made throughout U.S. history, they are still widely underrepresented in public monuments throughout the country,” said Kelly Campbell, President of Hulu. “Now more than ever, it is crucial to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of women and other underrepresented groups and Hulu is proud to play a meaningful role in doing so.”