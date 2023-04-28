Listen to this article here

Kevin Durant inked a lifetime deal with Nike on Friday as the two have been in partnership for over 16 years and show no signs of slowing down.

The 13-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion’s partnership with Nike dates back to his rookie season with the Seattle Supersonics. Since then, Durant and Nike have collaborated on 15 signature basketball shoes with a 16th on the way as well as grassroots basketball court refurbishments all over the world.

A look at the basketball court built by Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, NY.



The project is part of the "Build It and They Will Ball" initiative by the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation providing new basketball courts to youth communities across the country. pic.twitter.com/SHz0dKReiW — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 28, 2020

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal,” Durant said in a statement.

Kevin Durant joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only basketball players to be signed to lifetime deals with Nike

In a recent interview with The Ringer, Durant didn’t show any signs of slowing down his playing days, which is music to Nike’s ears.

“I want to play until I can’t no more man,” Durant said.

As long as Durant plays Nike will continue releasing updates to his signature line of shoes, which has been one of the brand’s most popular over the last decade.

“As one of the best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years. We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together,” said Nike EVP of Global Sports Marketing John Slusher.