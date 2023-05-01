Listen to this article here

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals, NBA fans will once again be treated to a classic LeBron vs Steph matchup.

The two greatest words an NBA fan can hear: “game seven”.

That’s what the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry were facing Sunday night as they faced a young Sacramento Kings roster that brought the team to the playoffs for the first time in over 20 years.

And the Kings found out the hard way just how good the defending champs are, and just how unstoppable Steph Curry can be.

Steph Curry set an NBA record for most points in a game 7, scoring 50 points on the way to leading the Warriors to a 120-100 victory over the Kings.

“Who can stop Steph Curry,” a reporter asked postgame

“Hopefully we’ll never find out,” Curry responded, which for most would be an obvious exaggeration, but with Curry it just might be true. It’s not even arguable, Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history and the 35-year-old superstar is on a mission to secure his fifth NBA championship.

Another NBA all-time player is looking to secure his fifth NBA championship as well.

LeBron James.

LeBron and Steph Run It Back For A Fifth Time

This will be the fifth meeting between LeBron James and Steph Curry which is almost symbolic as both men are on a journey to secure their fifth ring and cement themselves as NBA greats in an elite class with five championships.

The Los Angeles Lakers closed out their series in six games against the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday, giving them two days extra rest as they move on to the next round, but LeBron knows it’s not going to be a cakewalk.

“As hard as this series felt, it gets even harder when you move a level up. We was able to conquer level one, now we move to level two,” LeBron said after clinching the series against the Grizzlies.

At 38-years-old LeBron James averaged 29 points per game, 8 rebounds per game, and 6.8 assists per game, all numbers to most NBA players would be career numbers, and LeBron is doing it in his 20th NBA season.

If this past week in the NBA has taught us anything, it’s that the changing of the guard does not come as quickly or as easily as fans may think. The veterans are still dominant and don’t look eager to pass the baton to the next generation quite yet.

Game 1 of Lakers/Warriors is Tuesday, May 2 @ 9pm CST.

