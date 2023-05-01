Tim Scott, the Republican Senator from South Carolina, will launch his presidential campaign on May 22nd.

Scott, who announced in April he was exploring a run for president, will take the final steps to join a growing field of candidates seeking the Republican nomination. The campaign has teased a “special announcement” in North Charleston at the end of the month.

The announcement comes as Scott’s average poll numbers hover just above 2% nationally

Scott, and all of his fellow Republicans vying for the nomination, trail far behind former president Donald Trump. In an Emerson College poll released last week, nearly two-thirds of respondents said they will back Trump for the nomination.

Tim Scott’s announcement will come after a weeks-long “Faith in America” tour. Throughout the month of April, the Senator criss-crossed early GOP primary states to build momentum for his campaign.

Tim Scott says he’s running for president to “protect America” from the “racial left”

Much of the campaign’s messaging has centered around “restoring Christian values” in America by combatting “the radical left”.

“Our goal should be to protect this amazing journey,” Scott said in his stump speech. He claimed conservatives need to protect “the American dream for the next generation of Americans we may never meet.”

“It is our responsibility to stop the radical left from destroying the very foundation on which we stand,” Scott said.

The phrase “radical left” appears in the description of nearly every solution Scott offers on the ‘Issues‘ page of his website.

On one page of his site, Scott compares his plan to “protect” America with what he describes as Biden’s plan to “ruin” America.

Scott’s plan includes cutting spending, standing with law enforcement and “kneeling in prayer”, among other things.

Scott is one of four people of color running for the GOP nomination for president in 2024. Conservative radio show host Larry Elder, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley have also jumped in the race.