Greg Abbott dehumanized five execution victims in a tweet Sunday, incorrectly saying all five were “illegal immigrants”.

Another mass shooting rocked the country over the past weekend when a gunman opened fire at a residence when the victims asked him to stop firing his gun in his backyard late Friday night.

Thirty-eight-year-old Francisco Oropeza was apparently drinking when he was asked to stop firing his gun in his backyard because children were sleeping in the neighboring house. That’s when Oropeza grabbed a rifle and went into the home occupied by 10 people and opened fire.

All five victims, with the youngest being eight-years-old, were “shot from the neck up, almost execution style,” San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said.

A manhunt is currently underway to find Oropeza, who Capers said “could be anywhere now.”

“Just stay in your house,” Capers added. “Be vigilant. Keep your eyes open. If you see anything, say something.”

Governor Greg Abbott Dehumanizes Shooting Victims

It took Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) over 24 hours to make a statement involving Friday night’s mass shooting.

On Sunday evening, Abbott tweeted that he was announcing a “50k reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday.”

I’ve announced a $50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday. Also directed #OperationLoneStar to be on the lookout.



I continue working with state & local officials to ensure all available resources are deployed to respond. pic.twitter.com/SpkUgKqKGe — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 30, 2023

Abbott’s tweet was immediately criticized for dehumanizing language as he chose his first words after a shooting that destroyed a family to regurgitate right-wing talking points.

According to immigrant rights activist Carlos Eduardo Espina, one of the victims, 21-year-old Diana Velazquez Alvarado was actually a permanent resident of the U.S.

I just spoke to the husband of one of the victims. He confirmed to me that his wife was a permanent resident of the US. He even sent me a picture of her ID confirming this.



But I guess to Greg Abbott, anyone who is from another country is an ‘ilegal immigrant’. Shameful. https://t.co/O2AphCodlh pic.twitter.com/YjGLdBMtRl — Carlos Eduardo Espina (@cespina1998) May 1, 2023

The manhunt for Oropeza is approaching 72 hours, and the FBI said it’s assisting in the search.

“The FBI has brought in investigative resources, tactical and victims services resources to assist in this investigation,” said FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge James Smith. “He is out there and he is a threat to the community, so I don’t want anyone to think something different than that”