The first-ever National Black Authors Day is fast approaching on May 4th. The new national holiday is dedicated to celebrating and empowering Black literary talents and raising awareness of the underrepresentation and struggles of Black authors in the publishing industry.

“We want to acknowledge the obstacles Black authors have faced and continue to face, including systemic racism and discrimination within the publishing industry,” said CaTyra Polland, creator of the holiday and founder and CEO of Love for Words.

“Black authors are more likely to be rejected for publishing and/or undersold and undermarketed in bookstores; however, despite these challenges, Black authors have persisted, sharing their unique perspectives and experiences with the world.”

National Black Author’s Day

The holiday aims to raise awareness of the underrepresentation and struggles of Black writers in the publishing industry. For too long, Black writers have faced challenges in getting published, receiving recognition, and finding a platform for their stories to be heard.

With low literacy rates, lack of representation, and high marketing expenses, the publishing industry must empower Black voices and showcase their talent and resilience as they continue breaking barriers.

There are several ways to celebrate National Black Authors Day. Host a virtual book club with your friends or community, share your favorite books by Black writers on social media using the hashtag #NationalBlackAuthorsDay, attend virtual events hosted by Black authors or bookstores, purchase books by Black authors, and donate to organizations that support Black writers and literacy programs.

By recognizing Black writers, we can create a more inclusive and diverse literary world that accurately reflects the experiences and stories of all communities.