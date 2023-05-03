One person is dead and four are injured from a mass shooting at an Midtown Atlanta medical center on Wednesday, police said.

Atlanta police said there had been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting unfolded inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets, a commercial area with many office buildings and high-rise apartments. No suspect was in custody and police said in an email just after 1 p.m. that it was an “active, fluid situation.”

Active shooter in Midtown— shelter in place ? pic.twitter.com/wCfCNGHDUx — ATLSCOOP (@ATL_SCOOP) May 3, 2023

On Wednesday, the GVA said there had been 189 mass shootings in the US this year.

Atlanta police posted four photographs of the suspect, who appeared to walk into an office doorway and raise their arm. The person was wearing dark pants and a light hoodie with the hood pulled up. They had a mask on and appeared to be wearing a brown backpack across their front.

According to The Guardian, authorities said the person was believed to be armed and dangerous and asked anyone with information to call 911.

Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

Dozens of police and fire vehicles were gathered along West Peachtree Street, as officers with assault-style rifles, helmets and vests continued to arrive more than an hour after the shooting.

Many officers clustered outside the front entrance of a Northside Medical building. Multiple helicopters hovered while police tried to keep traffic moving. Construction workers watched from the nearest corner in the neighborhood where many new high-rises are being built.

“There have been no additional shots fired since the initial incident unfolded,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

Update as of 1:30p – There have been no additional shots fired since the initial incident unfolded. We are currently aware of 4 shooting victims related to this situation. (1/3) — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Police have released these images of a suspect who they say is at large.

This story is developing.