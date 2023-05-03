Listen to this article here

A NYC woman who plowed her vehicle into BLM protestors and injured six was given five hours of community service in a plea deal.

The NYC woman who plowed her BMW sedan into a crowd of BLM protestors in December 2020, injuring six, was sentenced to five hours of community service in a plea deal with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Kathleen Casillo, 53, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment which will get knocked down to a disorderly conduct if she completes her community service and stays out of trouble for six months. Casillo faced up to seven years in prison if convicted.

(Warning: Viewers may find video disturbing)

UPDATE: 52yo Kathleen Casillo, of Rockaway Park, Queens has been charged with reckless endangerment after striking and injuring 6 anti-@ICEgov protesters in Murray Hill Friday. @PIX11News Read more: https://t.co/opRCuLbveP pic.twitter.com/UwIqYx3AMc — Ava Pittman (@AvaPittmanTV) December 12, 2020

“We’re very gratified after an exhaustive and thorough review the Manhattan DA’s office has decided that Kathleen Casillo should not receive a criminal conviction, which we have maintained from the beginning of the case,” Casillo’s attorney Oliver Storch said.

“Ms. Casillo is a retired grandmother who looks forward to putting this horrible ordeal behind her and spending time with her family,” Storch said. “Her thoughts and prayers go out to anybody injured.”

Casillo was met with protestors outside the Manhattan courthouse after her plea agreement.

“They didn’t do anything,” a demonstrator said. “My husband’s back was turned when you hit him and sent him flying into the air. His back was turned. How was that aggressive?”

Casillo claimed that she hit the gas pedal in a panic because protestors were being “aggressive”.

Prosecutors with DA Alvin Bragg’s office said Monday they agreed to the new terms because Casillo had no criminal record, did not flee the scene, did not intend to hurt the protestors and took responsibility for the incident.