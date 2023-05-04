Listen to this article here

Talent triple threat Jamie Foxx has broken his silence since he experienced a health scare last month due to an undisclosed “medical complication.”

The Oscar-winning actor, 55, took to Instagram on Wednesday, writing, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Jamie Foxx is supported by family, friends and fans

Foxx’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, reacted to her father’s social media update, sharing it to her Instagram Story and writing, “Thanks for the love!”

In a now-deleted statement from mid-April, she said her father was “already on his way to recovery” thanks to “quick action and care.” She mentioned a “medical complication” but gave no additional information.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” Corinne Foxx said. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Jamie Foxx was born as Eric Marlon Bishop in Terrell, Texas on December 13, 1967. He was adopted shortly after being born by Mark Talley and Esther Marie.

Throughout his life in Hollywood, Foxx has had countless musical hits, television and movie appearances, but perhaps his best performance was when he played Ray Charles in the musician’s biopic in 2004, winning 19 awards that year, including the Academy Award for best actor at that year’s Oscars.

Django had been shooting his upcoming film “Back in Action,” which co-stars Cameron Diaz, prior to his health scare

The all-time actor’s message follows an announcement from FOX network, also shared on Wednesday, that Nick Cannon will be filling in as guest host on “Beat Shazam,” a music-related game show that Foxx hosts with his daughter Corinne.

The network also announced that Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ on the show.

“Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer,” the statement read.

Foxx had been in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz when he experienced the medical emergency resulting in his hospitalization.

A source previously told CNN that the incident did not happen on set, and indicated that filming was expected to wrap in April.

Prayers for Jamie.