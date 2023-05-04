Listen to this article here

A federal jury in Washington, D.C. has found Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, as well as three others, guilty of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors argued that Tarrio and the three other defendants conspired to unlawfully use force to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

September 29, 2020: Trump tells Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”



January 6, 2021: Proud Boys help to lead an insurrection at the Capitol.



May 4, 2023: Proud Boys leaders convicted of seditious conspiracy.pic.twitter.com/brR24wXApq — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 4, 2023

After stoking right-wing extremists’ fears of a potential stolen election for months, and after given a chance to condemn the Proud Boys at a debate with Biden in September 2020, Trump told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

The Proud Boys used those direct orders from Trump to help coordinate an attack on the U.S. Capitol that left one protestor and a Capitol police officer dead.

Tarrio and the three other defendants now face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the seditious conspiracy charge.

Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio Served Time for Burning of Black Lives Matter Flag

Tarrio had already served time in prison for his actions in Washington, D.C. after a federal jury found him guilty of burning a Black Lives Matter flag stolen from Asbury United Methodist Church.

Tarrio was sentenced to five months in prison for the burning of the Black Lives Matter flag taken from the historic Black church in December 2020. Tarrio was arrested at the time in Washington, D.C., which is why he was barred from entering the city on January 6, 2021. However, Tarrio still called shots from Baltimore through his “strike force” called the “Ministry of Self-Defense”.

The jury in the seditious conspiracy case is still deliberating on a final defendant’s charges. Once they come to a decision, the judge will set a sentencing date for the defendants.