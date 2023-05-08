Listen to this article here

Greg Abbott is facing pressure from both conservatives and liberals following the aftermath of another Texas mass shooting at an outlet mall.

A mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas over the weekend left eight dead and wounded at least six others. A 33-year-old gunman drove to the Allen Premium Outlets, got out of their vehicle, and indiscriminately opened fire on shoppers.

Two senior law enforcement officials said Sunday that the gunman was wearing a tactical vest and is a suspected neo-Nazi sympathizer.

Witnesses spoke to the media and described the horror of yet another mass shooting with a gunman armed with an AR-15.

“It wasn’t mental health that killed these people, it was an automatic rifle with bullets. That’s what killed them,” former police officer and Army officer Steven Spainhouer told MSNBC.

“I’m a gun-lover. I have guns…but these M4’s, these AR-15’s, they’ve got to get off the streets or this is gonna keep happening,” Spainhouer added. “We need some actions in our legislators at the federal and state level for better gun control. And I’m saying that as someone who loves guns.”

Hundreds of mass shootings in U.S. in 2023

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has faced criticism from both sides of the aisle as the state has passed some of the loosest gun legislation in the country.

Recently, Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed legislation making Washington the 10th state to ban the sale, manufacturing, and distribution of more than 50 assault-style weapons.

According to Gun Violence Archive, the U.S. has suffered at least 202 mass shootings within the first five months of this year. They define mass shootings as those where four or more people are shot, excluding the gunman.