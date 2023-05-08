Listen to this article here

What was supposed to be a fun filled weekend for Chris Brown turned into chaos, including an alleged fight with Usher.

Cinco De Breezy

Brown was in Las Vegas this weekend as a headliner for the highly anticipated “Lovers & Friends” Festival. While in town, the R&B singer also celebrated his 34th birthday on May 5th.

On Friday night Brown was joined by some celebrity friends at the Skate Rock City roller rink in Las Vegas.

Fellow festival headliner Usher was in attendance, along with singer Mario and rapper Bow Wow.

Per TMZ, Brown allegedly got upset when Taylor, ignored him while he was trying to talk to her at his party. Photo Courtesy: TMZ

A video obtained by TMZ captioned “Cinco De Breezy” shows Brown surrounded by friends, including Usher, as they sang Happy Birthday to him.

More footage shows Brown agitated as he attempted to speak to Teyana Taylor. Witnesses told TMZ an argument ensued between the two due to her ignoring him.

There has been bad blood between Taylor and Brown since last year’s American Music Awards when Brown was scrapped from the show. Brown was set to perform a Michael Jackson Tribute with Taylor as a guest.

Taylor allegedly pulled out of the performance, causing the award show to remove the special segment from the program.

TMZ obtained footage of the lead up to an apparent incident between Usher and Chris Brown; Brown was reportedly yelling at Teyana Taylor https://t.co/4O7uvaGgE5 pic.twitter.com/6saZLmYYNW — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 6, 2023

In another clip, Brown can be seen attempting to confront Taylor when Usher and others intervene.

Brown’s anger then turns to Usher as he curses and aggressively approaches the singer. In the clip Brown can possibly be heard telling his longtime friend to “Shut the f**k up,” and calling him a “coward.”

TMZ reports that once the party moved outside, Usher went to a parking lot where Brown’s tour bus and entourage were parked.

He later emerged with a bloody nose.

The Lovers & Friends Festival was not so lovely for Chris Brown

The following day footage emerged of Brown in another altercation backstage at the “Lovers & Friends” Festival.

As the clip circulated on social media, fans speculated that it was a part two of Friday’s fight. Brown jumped on Instagram to clear his name.

“Y’all been geeked all weekend, y’all dragging it now,” the singer said in the comments of The Shade Room. “It was mad people backstage and security was trying to clear everyone off the stage.”He continued, “People started pushing back. I INTERVENED to let them know MY CHILD WAS BACK THERE. So y’all keep ya narrative.”

While all parties involved went on to perform at the festival, Usher and Taylor have not released any statements regarding the alleged incident.