President Obama will recognize the work of local Tulsans by designating the city as a “model community” for the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

The former President will announce Tulsa as one of just four model MBK Alliance communities nationwide.

My Brother’s Keeper, Tulsa, operates in collaboration with Impact Tulsa. Ashley Philippsen, the interim executive director of Impact Tulsa, will be traveling to the Obama Foundation in Chicago for the announcement.

Ashley Philippsen, interim Executive Director of Impact Tulsa will be traveling to Chicago to take part in President Obama’s event designating Tulsa as a ‘Model MBK Alliance Community’. Photo courtesy of Stephanie Montelongo.

The Tulsa chapter is being awarded for its work helping students enter school ready to learn.

“Tulsa has demonstrated a commitment to Milestone One: Entering School Ready to Learn,” said Dr. Adren Wilson, Executive Director of the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

Wilson noted that Tulsa achieved “a 33 percent increase in students of color enrolled in Pre-K between 2013 and 2019.”

“Tulsa will continue to serve as a beacon of hope and best practices for other communities to follow,” Wilson added.

Obama Foundation to award Tulsa’s MBK Chapter with resources and supports, along with ‘model community’ designation.

In addition to recognition from President Obama, MBK Tulsa will receive additional resources and supports from the Foundation.

According to a press release sent exclusively to The Black Wall Street Times this week, The Obama Foundation will provide:

Access to direct coaching, evaluation support, and peer to peer learning.

Direct resources, including an $800,000 grant ($400,000 a year for two years).

The Obama Foundation will also support MBK Tulsa with technical assistance to manage the program moving forward.

The My Brother’s Keeper Alliance is a national organization supporting young men of color by “building safe and supportive communities”.

Tulsa is one of nearly 250 MBK Alliance communities in the United States. Together, the Alliance serves a combined 250,000 young men every year.

The passionate and dedicated leaders of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance in Tulsa strive to ensure that all young people of color in the city have the supports, resources and opportunity they deserve to thrive in the place they call home.