Sasha Obama, the youngest daughter of the most powerful Black political family in U.S. history, stepped into the beginning of her own legacy on Friday. She graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor’s degree in sociology as her proud parents watched.

A smile lit up Sasha Obama’s face as the 21-year-old earned her degree in front of her older sister, Malia, her mother, former First Lady Michelle, and her father, 44th U.S. President Barack Obama.

The Obamas kept a low profile during the event, declining to take photos or steal the show by taking to the stage, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Obama family attends Sasha’s graduation from USC on Friday, May 12, 2023. (photo by backgrid)

Since transferring from Michigan to USC, Sasha has reportedly been spending time with her “best friend” and older sister Malia, according to Essence Magazine.

The powerhouse family continues to soar to new heights as the former First Lady shares her wisdom through her podcast and after older sister Malia joined the writer’s room for Donald Glover’s (Childish Gambino) Amazon series “Swarm.”

It’s unclear where Sasha’s future will take her, but fans of the Obamas expect her to break through any glass ceiling in her way.