Throughout LeBron’s unprecedented 20-year career in the NBA, his wife, Savannah James, has preferred to stay out of the spotlight.

With King James as the leading scorer in Friday evening’s Western Conference semifinals series-clinching victory over the championship-defending Golden State Warriors, the James family are enjoying the reign of a lifetime.

In a rare interview, The King’s 36-year-old Queen, who birthed LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 18, Bryce James, 15, and Zhuri James, 8, explained why she prefers to keep a low profile in a cover story with The Cut magazine.

“I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband,” Savannah, who met the NBA superstar when they were teenagers, told The Cut in a May 11 cover interview. “I wasn’t super-comfortable with putting myself out like that.”

There’s love in the leftovers

James’ first high school date with LeBron was at Outback Steakhouse. James knew her husband was “the one” when he decided to bring back her leftovers she left in his car.

She recounts a time when he treated her to breakfast even though she was asleep. James said she “hopped out of bed” quickly and spent the entire day with LeBron.

Savannah rarely joins her husband of nearly 20 years at public events, making a rare appearance alongside their kids in February when the Los Angeles Lakers forward was honored after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

One month later, Savannah, looking glamorous, was photographed at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Despite being married to arguably the best man to ever pick up a basketball, Savannah James has created her own lane and is loving the drive.

Savannah can ball with the best of them

Speaking on her kids, “They are amazing. They surprise me every day just with how intelligent and kind and amazing they are. I pat myself on the back, as well as give high-fives to my husband, because I tell him all the time, ‘We did that. We did that,'” says James.

In the magazine James discusses being high school sweethearts with LeBron, supporting her ballerific boys, and her eccentric daughter, Zhuri.

Savannah James prioritizes mental health

According to Yahoo!, James refuses to read online comments about herself. Instead, she prioritizes her mental health to become a better woman and mother. James revealed she’s in therapy and wants to “age like vintage wine.”

Also, James detoxed her body for three months, a time when she says she regained mental clarity.

Aside from her maintaining her physical health, James loves beauty and fashion. During her younger days, she was heavily into streetwear. Now the mogul incorporates luxury into her wardrobe. She’s a big fan of Fenty lip glosses and minimalistic makeup.

James says her evolution in beauty started when she watched her mom take the time to glam herself up. James labels herself a “kitchen beautician.”

James maintains her daughter’s luxurious, long tresses which she calls a “task and a half.”

James recounts a time when Zhuri revealed she wants to be “just like her.” James says she was shocked at Zhuri’s statement. With all her endeavors, she says she hopes Zhuri still feels the same at 14 years old.

James says her biggest blessings are her children. James admitted to The Cut that she considers herself a “cool mom” for her unwavering family dedication.

“I am most proud of the humans whom I’ve created,” James said.

Bronny recently committed to play college basketball at USC, which LeBron James called “one of the best days of my life.”

Bryce is entering his junior season of high school ball at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, while Zhuri has her own YouTube channel and is fully “in her basketball era. She loves it.”

Although both her sons have followed in their famous father’s footsteps, James said she would’ve supported any dream they had: “I’m happy for them. Listen, I want nothing for them except for their happiness. That’s it. In whatever it is that they decide to do, I’m here supporting and rooting for them. I’m their biggest fan always. If they decide to go the NBA route or a different route, whatever that is, I’m here.”