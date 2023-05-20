Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist.–A new Black-owned soul food restaurant is set to open in Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District. With a ribbon-cutting scheduled for the same day as the anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, May 31, Fixins Soul Kitchen will be one of the largest Black-owned restaurants in the state of Oklahoma.

Founded in 2019 by former NBA All-Star and Mayor of Sacramento Kevin Johnson “KJ” and his wife Michelle, Fixins is a full-service soul food restaurant with two locations in Sacramento and Los Angeles. The move to Tulsa marks the beginning of its national expansion.

The restaurant pays homage to the soul food KJ grew up with and includes family favorite recipes on the menu, such as Tulsa native Grandma Gladys’ famous peach cobbler. The menu also includes other delicious made from scratch dishes like the signature chicken and waffles, oxtails, shrimp & grits and deep fried deviled eggs.

Whether its collard greens, mac and cheese, candied yams, black-eyed peas, red beans or rice and grits, Fixins also has you covered with all the favorite accessories, not to mention a bar.

“We’re extremely honored to expand nationally and bring Fixins Soul Kitchen to Tulsa,” said Kevin Johnson. “Fixins celebrates the rich heritage of soul food and our Tulsa location commemorates our history”.

Fixins Soul Kitchen packs a punch

The restaurant boasts 6,200 sq. ft. and a capacity of 250 people with indoor and outdoor seating. Fixins executives estimate the restaurant will create 85 new jobs and an estimated $1 million+ in annual sales tax.

While Johnson’s first restaurants are based in California, his roots run deep in Tulsa. Opening a new Fixins location in Tulsa holds special meaning for KJ, being its his Grandfather’s and Grandma Gladys’ hometown, and the restaurant being set in the once affluent African American community of Black Wall Street in the Greenwood District, represents another stride in reclaiming the culture and history that was lost during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Fixins Tulsa is located at 222 N Detroit Ave. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. For more information, visit their website.

This a developing story. Follow The Black Wall Street Times for updates.