NAACP Issues Travel Advisory in Florida for Black Americans

Listen to this article here

The NAACP Board of Directors has officially issued a travel advisory for the state of Florida. This advisory has been prompted by Governor Ron DeSantis’ vigorous efforts to diminish the significance of Black history and curtail programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in Florida schools.

For context, Gov. DeSantis has employed the term “CRT” as a political buzzword and to justify his asserted efforts to have schools teach a white-washed version of Black History. He contends that CRT is an attack on White culture, especially White school children.

However, African American Studies is not about assigning blame; instead, it fosters a dialogue surrounding systemic issues. Nevertheless, Gov. DeSantis’ culture war efforts continue to accelerate political polarization and reignite racial tension in his state.

The travel advisory warning states, “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

“Let me be clear – failing to teach an accurate representation of the horrors and inequalities that Black Americans have faced and continue to face is a disservice to students and a dereliction of duty to all,” said NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson, who supports the travel advisory. “Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon. He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We’re not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation.”

The travel advisory was initially put forth to the Board of Directors by the NAACP’s Florida State Conference. The NAACP’s decision to collectively consider and issue this advisory stems from the relentless assaults on essential freedoms orchestrated by the Governor and the legislative body under his influence.

Dozens of activists stage a sit-in outside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office and force people to step over them to reach DeSantis’ office as they speak out against the governor and his policies, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

“Once again, hate-inspired state leaders have chosen to put politics over people. Governor Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida have engaged in a blatant war against principles of diversity and inclusion and rejected our shared identities to appeal to a dangerous, extremist minority,” said Chair of the NAACP Board of Directors, Leon Russell, who voted for the travel advisory. “We will not allow our rights and history to be held hostage for political grandstanding. The NAACP proudly fights against the malicious attacks in Florida against Black Americans. I encourage my fellow Floridians to join in this fight to protect ourselves and our democracy.”

In response to Governor DeSantis’ detrimental actions in March, where he hindered students’ access to the AP African American studies course, the NAACP took a proactive stance. Collaborating with the American Federation of Teachers’ Reading Opens the World program; they distributed 10,000 books to 25 predominantly Black communities throughout the state.

Dozens of activists stage a sit-in outside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office and force people to step over them to reach DeSantis’ office as they speak out against the governor and his policies, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida Republicans on Wednesday approved bills to ban diversity programs in colleges and prevent students and teachers from being required to use pronouns that don’t correspond to someone’s sex, building on top priorities of the Republican governor. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)



Notably, a significant portion of the donated books were titles banned due to the state’s increasingly restrictive laws. The NAACP remains steadfast in its commitment, which is why the travel advisory was issued. Moreover, the organization actively encourages local branches and youth councils to establish community libraries, ensuring access to literature that accurately represents diverse perspectives.

The NAACP extends an invitation to Florida residents, urging them to unite in combating the regressive policies enacted by the Governor and the state legislature. They encourage interested residents and supporters to visit their website for further information and regular updates on the ongoing efforts.