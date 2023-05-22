Listen to this article here

After spending more than 300 days in Russian custody last year, the fans in Phoenix made sure the long-awaited return of Brittney Griner would be one for the record books.

Griner previously challenged fans to attend their home opener and the Mercury fanbase, known as the X-Factor, didn’t disappoint. More than 14,000 fans showed up to Footprint Center, nearly double the team’s average attendance last season.

From Phoenix With Love

Before tip-off at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, the Mercury players were introduced to their home fans and Griner received an incredible response when her name was called last.

Brittney Griner was introduced before her first home game in 585 days.



What a moment. pic.twitter.com/WWTgWmgBjm — ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2023

Far from merely a feel-good game, Griner put up historic stats to go alongside the unforgettable night.

Not only did she score 27 points on an highly efficient 9-12 FG, but she recorded four blocks, one of which etched her in the history books as the third-all time leader in blocked shots, passing Sylvia Fowles.

Brittney Griner in her first home game since 2021 season ?



27 PTS

10 REB

4 BLK

9-12 FG pic.twitter.com/ZgXHkkXTZX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 21, 2023

Moving on up ?



With this block, Brittney Griner moves up the All-Time Blocks list passing Sylvia Fowles for Third All-Time pic.twitter.com/ueF7NcqK9y — WNBA (@WNBA) May 21, 2023

Back like she never left, the liberated Brittney Griner triumphantly proclaimed, “I’m back!”

“I’M BACK!”



Brittney Griner is FEELING HERSELF after knocking down this triple ??pic.twitter.com/BRXjDB7hZu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2023

“It was emotional. Just hearing and seeing some of the clips. They set me up with that song,” joked Griner, who said she started to cry during the introduction. “Part of the process of healing is letting it out. I got choked up a little bit and I tried to hide it.”

Throughout the stadium, “Free BG” shirts and signs have now been replaced by ”Welcome Home BG” tees.

Though the scoreboard left her team on the losing end, defeated 75-69, the night was an astounding victory for Brittney Griner, the Phoenix Mercury and the WNBA.

Brittney Griner’s return to the court is an inspiration to our nation – and is a testament to her strength and courage. pic.twitter.com/aht2VkyApg — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 21, 2023

USA Today reports the crowd included Griner’s wife, Cherelle, and her parents, Raymond and Sandra Griner, and Roger Carstens, Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, who all cheered when Griner was introduced to Skylar Grey’s “Coming Home.”

Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, after her first home game back ?? pic.twitter.com/29XQfzR7Tj — espnW (@espnW) May 21, 2023

“There might have been a little dust in my eye, a little dusty, said Griner. “It was emotional in the back, seeing some of the clips and then coming out. … It was really good.”