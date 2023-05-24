Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. – The Commemoration Fund has announced the selection of a new round of grantees in its third grant cycle, totaling more than $1 million in funds. This year the board, made up of some of Tulsa’s most influential leaders, has chosen 30 unique organizations to champion in their individual efforts to overcome racial disparities in the community.

“The Zarrow Commemoration Fund Advisory Board, composed entirely of people of color, invests to empower,” said Chair Hannibal B. Johnson. “We provide grants to forward-thinking nonprofits, most of them led by people of color and focused on communities of color. We granted nearly $1 million our first year and $1 million last year. This year, we will award another $1 million.

Urban Coders Guild seeks to build generational wealth for Black Tulsans

One of the winners this year included Urban Coders Guild, an organization that teaches computer science skills to students in the city. Based in Historic Greenwood District, Urban Coders Guild founder Mikeal Vaughn is on a mission to establish generational wealth for Black Tulsans.

The median annual wage for computer and technology occupations was $97,430 in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And one of the things that we discovered thinking about the largest tech ecosystem in Tulsa, is that if we are able to move 2,197 Black Tulsans, who are currently making $30,000, the median income, into a role that pays above $60,000, then we would effectively close the median income gap in the city,” Vaughn previously told The Black Wall Street Times.

Commemoration Fund gives to transform communities

Established in 2020, and one of the first organizations of its kind nationwide, the Commemoration Fund has awarded a total of 79 grants to 55 programs and organizations dedicated to improving the lives of the city’s Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and otherwise marginalized communities.

This year is no different, with grant recipients receiving funds ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 for a grand total of $1,033,975 to help carry out initiatives that include addressing inequalities within health, education, economic development, and the justice system.

As in previous grant cycles, the organizations awarded in 2023 have committed resources toward transforming the realities of families and individuals that have often found little support in overcoming the economic and social barriers in their day-to-day lives.

Through the dedicated and innovative programs offered by the Commemoration Fund’s grant recipients, Tulsa’s minority and underserved populations find a helping hand and a sense of relief as our country grapples with a nationwide recessionary period.

“As we invest in these incredible organizations, we are inspired by their unyielding commitment to fostering a more equitable Tulsa,” said Board Secretary Ashley Harris Philippsen.

“Their work is a beacon of hope, shining light on the path towards equity and justice. Through them, we remember that the pursuit of progress is not a solitary journey, but a collective effort deeply rooted in the power of community.”

A “competitive” fund cycle

The Commemoration Fund’s advisory board, made up entirely of Black, Indigenous, and LatinX board members, received 80 applications totaling a requested amount of $5.5 million during this grant cycle’s application period, demonstrating a community’s increasing desire to provide sustainable solutions that advance diversity and equity for fellow Tulsans.

To adequately facilitate these efforts in a way that will make the greatest impact, the board chose to distribute funds among entities focusing on community building, informal education, health equity, economic/cultural development, and wealth-building.

“This year was the most competitive grant cycle to date with our highest number of applicants,” said Vice Chair Eunice Tarver.

“Given the impact of our prior recipients’ work and this year’s record-breaking number of requests, these funds are changing lives and transforming our city, one initiative at a time. This is a testament of what is possible when the process of charitable funding truly becomes inclusive and accessible to communities of color.”

2023 Grant Recipients: