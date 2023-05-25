Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. – The Black Wall Street Legacy Fest has announced its full schedule of events for the 2023 commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. This survivor, descendant, and community-led event will take place on Memorial Day weekend and beyond, from Friday, May 26, to Thursday, June 1st, at multiple locations on and around Greenwood Avenue.

In its third year, Legacy Fest organizers say they’re proud to partner with many community organizations that have helped make this festival a reality, including: Fulton Street Coffee & Books, The Terence Crutcher Foundation, Historic Vernon AME Church, The Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition, The Black Wall Street Times, Justice for Greenwood, The Historic Greenwood Mainstreet, Rolling Out Platform, Perry Publishing & Broadcasting, Tulsa Black Mental Health Alliance, Switchyard, and The University of Tulsa.

Friday, May 26th

7:00 PM | BUILT FROM THE FIRE- BOOK LAUNCH!

Presented by Fulton Street Books and Coffee and Black Wall Street Legacy Fest at the Greenwood Cultural Center 322 N Greenwood Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120

Saturday, May 27th

Black Wall Street Legacy Fest presents: R&B, Gospel and Jazz on Greenwood

12:00 PM | AFRICAN STREET FEST

A family-friendly affair featuring pony rides, face painting, inflatables, food trucks, vendors, and no-cost mental health screenings provided by the Tulsa Black Mental Health Alliance on Historic Greenwood Ave

12:00 PM to 1:30 PM | THE CHEROKEE ROSE: A CONVERSATION. AND BOOK SIGNING WITH TIYA MILES

Join Tiya Miles, National Book Award Winner for All That She Carried for the launch her newest book, The Cherokee Rose hosted by Fulton Street Books & Coffee at the Greenwood Cultural Center – 322 N. Greenwood Ave

2:30 PM | AFRO YOGA: KEMETIC YOGA FOR THE PEOPLE

Join us for an hour of this beautiful stress relieving feel-good yoga session accessible to all body types, ages and abilities. Meet at the Greenwood Cultural Center Memorial.

3:00 PM | KIERRA SHEARD: BOOK SIGNING ON GREENWOOD

4:00 PM | KIERRA SHEARD: MAIN STAGE PERFORMANCE

5:00 PM | BLACK WALL STREET LEGACY IMPACT AWARDS

Honoring the outstanding individuals making a difference in our community like Martha Vaughan and the late Kavin Ross

6:00 PM | BLACK WALL STREET BLOCK PARTY

Hosted by the National Pan-Hellenic Council for Black Greek organizations

MAIN EVENT/MAIN STAGE

7?:00 PM ?| TONY MASON

8?:00 PM ?| GERALD ALBRIGHT

9?:00 PM ?| CLUB NOUVEAU

Sunday, May 28th

10:00 AM | LEGACY COMMEMORATIVE SUNDAY SERVICE

Gospel Legendary Artist Kurt Carr performs at the Historic Vernon AME Church

Tuesday, May 30th

1:00 PM to 1:45 PM | MOTHER FLETCHER BOOK LAUNCH

109-year-old Tulsa Race Massacre survivor, “Mother” Viola Fletcher holds a press release for her new memoir, “Don’t Let Them Bury My Story” at Fulton Street Coffee & Books, 210 West Latimer St., Tulsa, 74106 with The Black Wall Street Times.

5:00 PM to 8:00 PM | BEYOND APOLOGY COMMUNITY CONVERSATION

A series of community conversations rooted in education on repair and reparations in Tulsa, Oklahoma 36th Street North Event Center – 1125 E 36th St N, Tulsa, 74106

Wednesday, May 31st

10:00 AM | A SOIL COLLECTION: IN THEIR HONOR

Hosted by the Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition at Standpipe Hill at N Detroit Ave & John Hope Franklin Blvd, Tulsa, 74106

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM | ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT AND SOCIAL JUSTICE

A Town Hall with NFL Legend and Super Bowl Champion Usama Young, Dr. David Wall Rice of The Identity, Arts, Democracy Lab at Morehouse College, & Terence Crutcher Foundation at the Greenwood Cultural Center 322 N Greenwood Ave, Tulsa 74120

Thursday, June 1st

7:00 PM | NATASHA TRETHOWAY

Hosted by Fulton Street Books & Coffee in partnership with the University of Tulsa and Switchyard, spend an evening with the 19th Poet Laureate of the United States, Natasha Tretheway.

“We are excited to bring the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival back for its third year,” Dr. Tiffany Crutcher said. “This festival is an opportunity to honor the legacy of our ancestors who built this incredible community, survived racial terror violence, and through resilience paved the way for us to inspire the next generation of Black business owners to continue that legacy.”

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit www.blackwallstreetlegacyfest.com and follow its social media handles: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About The Black Wall Street Legacy Fest

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festive seeks to spread the truth because the story of Tulsa’s Black community and history, especially the 1921 Race Massacre, is severely under-told; mistruths and erasure of this history rob the community of respectful remembrance; inspire hope and serve as a platform and incubator for Greenwood and Tulsa’s Black community, focusing on generational excellence; extended tradition to extend our legacy into the future, empowering future generations to learn and ground themselves in the story where they came from.