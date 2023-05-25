Listen to this article here

Beyoncé said she was the “epitome of passion and power”, while Sir Mick Jagger called her a “wonderful friend” and “enormously talented” performer.

Turner was also praised by Mariah Carey and Oprah Winfrey as a “survivor” who overcame years of domestic abuse.

“There would be no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner!” Lizzo pays tribute to the queen on the day of her death in phoenix pic.twitter.com/lzpxpbU0TV — Barbara VanDenburgh (@BabsVan) May 25, 2023

The Obamas praised her for “singing her truth through joy and pain.”

They were joined by President Joe Biden, who noted that Turner had started life as a farmer’s daughter and hailed her “once-in-a-generation talent.”

Tina Turner's legacy elevates Black women’s unique perspectives on issues from gender & social class to loss & love. The often challenging circumstances in which she forged her identity are crucial to her story & music history. It's our honor to remember & share her legacy. pic.twitter.com/I1wdnTniDr — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) May 25, 2023

The singer’s death was announced on Wednesday by her publicist. No cause was given, but she had suffered a number of health issues in recent years, including a stroke and kidney disease.

Known as the Queen of Rock and Roll, she was a firebrand on the stage, and one of the most unforgettable vocalists of her generation.

Tina Turner remembered for her enduring and transcendent spirit

Gloria Gaynor said Turner “paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white. She did with great dignity and success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music.”

Another contemporary, Diana Ross, said she was “shocked” and “saddened” by Turner’s death; while Dionne Warwick remembered her as an “eternal ball of energy.”

RIP Queen Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/vkioySd2T5 — Gary Horan (@GaryHoran1) May 25, 2023

Mick Jagger, who often collaborated with Turner, wrote on Twitter: “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

“She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Sir Elton John called Turner a “total legend on record and on stage.”

John continued, “We have lost one of the word’s most exciting and electric performers… She was untouchable.”

Tina Turner at 60.

Fearless and Fabulous. pic.twitter.com/86DYndQvvt — ?????Henry Amador-Batten (@AmadorBatten) May 25, 2023

Welsh star Dame Shirley Bassey recalled how Turner “really gave it her everything and was a fantastic performer”, and NASA added: Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars.”