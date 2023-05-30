Listen to this article here

On Tuesday, Viola Fletcher, the oldest known living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, will be hosting a Pre-Release Press Conference at Fulton Bookstore, Tulsa, OK.

During the annual Legacy Fest Ms. Fletcher, her grandson and co-author Ike Howard, along with her “baby brother” WWII Veteran Hughes Van Ellis will make the appearance to promote her upcoming memoir, “Don’t Let Them Bury My Story.” This powerful book delves into Viola’s personal journey of resilience, survival, and the enduring human spirit in the face of unimaginable adversity.

“I will never forget the violence of the White mob when we left our home,” Mother Fletcher testified to Congress in 2021. “I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street, I still smell smoke and see fire.”

Her memoir recounts her personal journey of survival, resilience, and the enduring power of the human spirit. Viola’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of remembrance, understanding, and the pursuit of a better future.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, gain deeper insights into Viola’s story, and understand the historical significance that her narrative represents.

The Pre-Release Press Conference will be held Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. Fulton Bookstore at 210 W. Latimer St, Tulsa, OK 74106.