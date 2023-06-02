|
Jacky Oh — a performer on “Wild ‘N Out,” where she met longtime partner DC Young Fly — has passed at 32.
The pair met on the set of the Nick Cannon-produced “Wild ‘N Out” variety competition program in 2015.
At this time, Jacky Oh’s cause of death has not been confirmed, though TMZ reports she recently posted online that she was in Miami for a cosmetic surgery procedure known as a “Mommy makeover.” That message is no longer online. Numerous other outlets, including radio station WZAQ, cite sources blaming a botched plastic surgery for her death.
Oh, born Jacklyn Smith, shared three children with DC Young Fly. Their youngest son was born last year.
TMZ said DC Young Fly, born John Whitfield, was in Atlanta taping a new episode of the long-running show when he received news that Oh had tragically passed.
Many supporters expressed their condolences to DC on social media Thursday, though the comedian had yet to address reports of his partner’s death.
RIP to Jacky Oh.