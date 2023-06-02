Listen to this article here

Jacky Oh — a performer on “Wild ‘N Out,” where she met longtime partner DC Young Fly — has passed at 32.

The pair met on the set of the Nick Cannon-produced “Wild ‘N Out” variety competition program in 2015.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aAirfRC5Tc — Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) June 1, 2023

At this time, Jacky Oh’s cause of death has not been confirmed, though TMZ reports she recently posted online that she was in Miami for a cosmetic surgery procedure known as a “Mommy makeover.” That message is no longer online. Numerous other outlets, including radio station WZAQ, cite sources blaming a botched plastic surgery for her death.

Oh, born Jacklyn Smith, shared three children with DC Young Fly. Their youngest son was born last year.

This devastating ass news about Jackyoh really has me beside myself. Beautiful family, and couple man. This is just So so so sad! Prayers for DC young Fly and their kids man. ? pic.twitter.com/nKe8yel8zk — ? (@shaiboyardee) June 1, 2023

TMZ said DC Young Fly, born John Whitfield, was in Atlanta taping a new episode of the long-running show when he received news that Oh had tragically passed.

Many supporters expressed their condolences to DC on social media Thursday, though the comedian had yet to address reports of his partner’s death.

RIP to Jacky Oh.