By Tanner Frank

Led by Gabe Vincent’s impressive 23-point performance, the Miami Heat managed to snatch a victory in Denver during Game 2. Despite Nikola Jokic’s remarkable 41-point contribution, the Denver Nuggets fell short in the scoring department.

Outmatched by the Heat’s scoring output, the Nuggets’ Jokic stood as the lone player for Denver to surpass the 20-point mark, while their second option, Jamal Murray, finished with 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored over 20 points, alongside Vincent’s stellar performance.

Although Miami initially held a 3-point lead by the end of the 1st quarter, they found themselves trailing by 15 points around the 5-minute mark of the game. However, the Heat managed to mount a comeback by capitalizing on their three-point shooting and exploiting Jokic’s vulnerabilities through high pick-and-roll plays, while effectively exploiting their interior defense.

The game remained closely contested until the very end. The Miami Heat’s late-game surge, primarily led by Duncan Robinson, proved instrumental in securing the victory. In a span of just two minutes of game time, Robinson made crucial three-pointers, a tough lay-up, and set up Vincent for a three-pointer.

Following this pivotal run, Miami held on to their lead and sealed the game with a 111-108 victory.

With the series now split at one game apiece, the stage is set for an intriguing showdown in the upcoming matches.

The Denver Nuggets must focus on getting Murray more involved in the scoring game. Although Murray had a decent performance, his 18 points fell short of expectation, in particular when their star player, Jokic, recorded an impressive 41 points.

As both teams take their talents to South Beach for the next two games, the Heat will have to capitalize on their current momentum. If they can replicate the winning formula of placing Jokic in high pick-and-roll situations while getting the entire team involved will be key to their success, this series may just be getting started.

Game 3 airs Wednesday June 7 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.