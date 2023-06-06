Listen to this article here

The Indianapolis Colts said Monday they are aware the NFL has opened a gambling investigation into one of the team’s players but wouldn’t discuss any additional details.

The confirmation came shortly after reports of a possible infraction of the league’s gambling policies first surfaced, according to CBS News.

The player under investigation hasn’t been publicly disclosed but ESPN.com reported a sportsbook account had been opened under the name of one of Isaiah Rodgers Sr.’s associates.

Gambling is universally prohibited for NFL players

Rodgers, a cornerback and kick returner, responded to the report on Twitter.

Earlier, writes CBSSports.com’s Jordan Dajani, there was report on Sports Handle “that a Colts player is under investigation for ‘pervasive wagering activities.’ There is reportedly evidence this player placed hundreds of wagers — including some bets on the Colts. The player reportedly made these wagers through an account that was opened by an acquaintance. As for who the player is, a source told Sports Handle that it’s not a superstar, but that ‘an ardent NFL fan has probably heard of him.'”

Rodgers, a sixth-round draft pick in 2020, is in the final year of his rookie contract and was in line to play more minutes this season after the Colts traded another starter, Stephon Gilmore, to Dallas during the offseason.

Does The NFL Have a Gambling Problem?

The NFL suspended five players for gambling in April, four from the Detroit Lions.

The Lions released three of those players – receivers Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill and safety C.J. Moore. Cephus and Moore were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games while Berryhill and receiver Jameson Williams each drew six-game suspensions for gambling on non-NFL games. Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 draft, remains on Detroit’s roster.

Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney also was given an indefinite suspension in April for betting on NFL games and in 2022, the NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley for the entire season for the same infraction. Ridley was reinstated in March and is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Concerning the Calvin Ridley suspension, NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell reiterated at the time, “There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game.”